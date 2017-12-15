Weekend Weather: Cold front on the way

Weekend Weather Outlook



After a chilly Saturday morning, windy and warmer conditions will take over for the afternoon with highs near 60.

SW winds may gust over 30mph and with the dryness present, wildfire danger will be on the increase.

A cold front will then arrive Sunday, dropping temps back into the 40s.

