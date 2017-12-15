Friday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the mid 50s

Weather Outlook for Friday, Dec. 15

Meteorologist Allan Gwyn

It is a cold start to the day with temps well down into the 20s, but we are tracking a warmer day in the forecast.

Highs will climb into the 50s today with southwesterly winds gusting over 20 mph so watch out for the fire danger.

Our downslope winds continue to increase for tomorrow and with warmer temps it will be a day with a very high fire danger.

There will be a cool down in the 7-day forecast with highs mainly in the 40s by Sunday.

We may even see a bit of a wintry mix by Monday morning.

