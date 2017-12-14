WT Nursing Department rallies behind student who lost home

Amy Parham should be celebrating the end of finals week right now, but instead she's going through what's left of her home in Fritch.

"I think a lot of it is surreal because you don't realize how much of your life is in your home," said Parham. "All of your IDs, and the contracts, your passport, your birth certificate, your marriage license, everything that identified you as a person."

She was studying for nursing finals Sunday night, when trash bags on their front porch caught fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, it was too late.

She and her husband Eric only escaped with the clothes on their backs.

"We haven't had much access to the house," said Parham. "A lot of the floor is burned through so a lot of it isn't very safe. There's not really anything left in it anyway. Everything's pretty much burned down."

While dealing with the fire, Amy was worried about her finals and immediately started calling her teachers like Nursing Instructor Patricia Garansuay.

"I pick up the phone and I say hello and she goes 'Mrs. Garansuay?' and I say 'Yes?' and she says 'This is Amy and my house just burned down and I'm worried about taking my finals,'" said Garansuay. "And she was just so calm about it and just matter of fact and I was kind of taken back by it."

That's when Amy's classmates like Kimber Willburn, Azra Barakovic and Kara Beasley all stepped in.

"Finals in itself is stressful enough," said Willburn. "Her having to deal with all that on top of it, was just crazy and we wanted to everything we could to help her out."

"Everything from a stethoscope, to books that we don't need anymore, to clinical uniforms, things like that that can get her through the rest of nursing school," said Barakovic.



"With it being so cold outside, they need jackets, blankets, gloves, hats anything like that," said Beasley. "Also they had some dogs they did get away with luckily. So, they do need things for their dogs so Walmart gift cards or something like that for dog food would be amazing."

Regardless of the situation, Amy knows everything is going to be alright.

Because despite her home being a total loss, their Christmas tree is still standing.

"Sometimes you think you know what God's plans are for your life but I think sometimes, God has other plans and maybe that's what's going on here is maybe God just has another plan," said Parham.

There's also a GoFundMe account set up for the Parhams. If you would like to contribute, click here.

If you would like to donate clothing or household items you're asked to email Kimber Willburn at willburn.kimber@yahoo.com or Patricia Garansuay at pgaransuay@wtamu.edu.

