Easy Math: Viewing math from a different angle

Behind the doors of the WT Enterprise Center, is Easy Math, an app founded by local entrepreneurs who want to humanize math and allow 6th graders through college students see math from a different angle.

"Parents, families, you always want your kids to have those options you didn't have," said Founder of Easy Math Alejandro Magallanes. "So if we educate them and we give them the right tools to learn and figure out problem solving, then we'll have a better future."

Easy Math was nationally nominated for their use of augmented reality, a reality allowing students to see a formula come to life.

"Someone talking to me through that augmented reality, teaching me angles, teaching me a triangle and things like that," said Magallanes. "I can put a dodge ball game, there will literally be a dodge ball game on the table, and you're learning exponential."

It serves as an educator outside of the classroom, so learning can go beyond the school bell.

"They have their math problem they're doing, they take a picture of it, and within three minutes a human being tutor will connect with that student and have an interaction to teaching them," said Magallanes.

The app offers the same security as schools. The tutors, many of whom are educators, are all background checked.

"The biggest thing is safety and privacy. Those are big things for us, so there's no way to interact outside of the application," said Magallanes.

While the response is instantaneous, the interaction is personal.

"Stories that relate to kids that are in band, athletics, arts, all sorts of stuff," said Quentin Romero, math content writer for Easy Math. "I kind of think of a character, the person I want to appeal too, and I just work a story into them."

"It's a powerful tool that I wish I had when I was in school," said Gavin Nesbitt, head of marketing for Easy Math.

Easy Math believes kids being able to see, feel and touch math will help with retention so they can use those skills throughout life.

"Just go to the app store and look up 314 Easy Math," said Magallanes. "314 is for a pie. We're a bunch of nerds so we had to put it in there."

For more information on Easy Math, visit their website.

