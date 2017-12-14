2nd suspect arrested for Moore Street homicide, 1 suspect still at large

A second suspect in Sunday's homicide is now in police custody.

Amarillo police arrested 27-year-old Christopher Yost today in the 4300 block of Southwest 51 Avenue.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a warrant for murder.

Anna Marie Jewell Powers, 22, was arrested yesterday and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Sunday, Dec. 10, officers were called to the 800 block of Moore Street for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Joshua Daniels with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his wound.

Police continue searching for Kyle Monnet who they believe is armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on where Monnet may be, call the Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9468 or submit a tip online.

