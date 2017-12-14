Colorectal cancer continues to affect the Panhandle

Screening for colorectal cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., can now be done in the comfort of your own home at no cost.

"Think about it, just like any problem. If you can find it out earlier, you can solve the problem earlier," said Colorectal Surgeon Dr. Izi Obokhare. "But if you wait until the very end, it's more expensive and almost impossible to cure."

65 percent of adults in the U.S. receive annual colorectal screenings.

However, here in the Panhandle the rate is much lower at only 41 percent.

Dr. Obokhare credits the low numbers to a lack of education and resources.

"The biggest barrier we find is, number one, education, not knowing that it needs to be done," said Obokhare. "The second big hindrance to screening is cost. A colonoscopy costs anywhere between $2,000 and $4,000, depending on where you get it done, and not everyone has $4,000 available."

However, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center is providing the F.I.T. test, as well as the colonoscopy if needed, to those uninsured and under-insured in the Panhandle for free.

"It breaks my heart when I see somebody come into the hospital with symptoms of advance cancer, and their sister, their brother, or somebody in their family died from the same problem," said Obokhare. "You know, when that happens it means the ball was dropped somewhere. Getting checked out is very, very important and can prevent problems from occurring."

Dr. Obokhare says mild exercise and a healthy diet filled with fiber can improve the health of your colon.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.