Good News with Doppler Dave

It is a big world that we live in. Billions of people share this planet together, and events occur every single day that make the news.

In this television business, we report daily on issues that impact our world, happenings that affect our own communities, and often even touch our own families.

Lately though, in this modern day of communication, we seem to be inundated from the media with more and more. More information, more news and more breaking headlines.

From world conflict, to government and politics, natural disasters, and crime – we are flooded with stories and information and much of it is not very good.

You know what? It’s not all bad. Not all news is tragic, or disturbing, or depressing. There is some good news out there as well.

We live in a great part of the country. Many would say we are blessed to be right here.

We cross paths with wonderful people, right here in our area and in our neighborhoods.

Good things are happening around us, too. News that is positive, uplifting, and encouraging.

I think we should focus on some of the good news, and highlight some of the positive stories that are happening around us.

I will be looking for good news ideas, and I invite you to help. If you know of a good news situation, please let us know.

You can send that to GoodNewsWithDave@newschannel10.com

There is good news out there, let’s talk about it!

