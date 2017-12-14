DPS: Heroin, marijuana found during traffic stops

Six pounds of heroin were discovered during a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop, according to DPS. Authorities say the drugs were en route to Florida from Los Angeles / Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

Authorities say several packages of marijuana were discovered during a traffic stop this week on Interstate 40 / Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

Authorities say two traffic stops conducted earlier this week resulted in the arrest of three out-of-state residents.

During those stops troopers reported discovering more than 130 pounds of marijuana and almost six pounds of heroin.

The traffic stops happened within hours of each other Tuesday along Interstate 40 in Carson County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified those charged as Yi Zheng, 24, Zaihao Yu, 26, both of California, and Jorge Sotomayor, 35, of Florida. All were booked into the Carson County jail on felony possession charges.

In one stop troopers say six large trash bags containing packages of marijuana were found in a rear room of an RV. Authorities value the drugs at $807,000 and believe they were en route to Atlanta from California.

An estimated $771,000 worth of heroin was found in cellophane-wrapped packages inside a hidden compartment in the dashboard.

