2017 Herring Holiday Ball partnering with Make A Wish

The 2017 Herring Holiday Ball is partnering with Make A Wish North Texas to give back to the community this holiday season.

The ball begins with a VIP cocktail hour highlighted with premium Christmas jazz.

Following the cocktail hour will be a full-course dinner accompanied by a string quartet and caroling by the Amarillo Youth Choir.

The main event will have live painting, silent art auctions and a fashion show with local boutiques.

Last year, the ball raised $7,000 for the Children's Miracle Network.

VIP tickets are $150 per ticket. Concert tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

You can purchase tickets here.

