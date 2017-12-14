Relive a holiday classic and help children by attending A Christmas Carol

You can relive a holiday classic and help children in our area by attending A Christmas Carol.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church is hosting the live show this Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and monetary donations will be accepted at the door.

All proceeds will go to children at local hospitals this holiday season.

The show will be at the church located at 200 North McMasters.

For more information, call (806) 382-8909.

