How you can help give families a Christmas dinner

It is a big world that we live in. Billions of people share this planet together, and events occur every single day that make the news.
Screening for colorectal cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., can now be done in the comfort of your own home at no cost.
Amarillo Fire and Amarillo Police Departments are working on a fire in the area of 7300 Amarillo Boulevard East.
Authorities say two traffic stops conducted earlier this week resulted in the arrest of three out-of-state residents.
You can help give people in our area a Christmas dinner by donating a frozen ham or turkey.
