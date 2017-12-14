How you can help give families a Christmas dinner

You can help give people in our area a Christmas dinner by donating a frozen ham or turkey.

Now through Dec. 18, the Catholic Charities Hunger Project is accepting donations of frozen hams or turkeys to help feed families this Christmas.

The Hunger Project serves over 500 homes struggling with food insecurity each month.

A member of the home must be 55 or older or disabled to qualify for the food pantry.

The Hunger Project is also looking for volunteers to sack and carry out the groceries on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, call (806) 376-4571.

