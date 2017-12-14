Crews working fire on Amarillo Boulevard East

The fire that filled the eastern sky with heavy black smoke this morning didn't cause any injuries but burned multiple vehicles and started a pile of tires on fire.

The first call to report the fire in an auto salvage yard on Amarillo Boulevard west of Loop 335 came in about 9:30 this morning, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD Capt. David Kouba said the cause of the fire that is 90 percent contained is unknown. The department expects to be on the scene for several more hours.

Tow trucks and forklifts moved vehicles to aid the fight.

First responders closed the Boulevard to allow them to operate.

It remains closed between the 7100 and 7600 blocks at this time in the vicinity of Triangle Drive.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

We currently have crews on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.