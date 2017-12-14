Amarillo Boulevard now open after fire

The fire that filled the eastern sky with heavy black smoke this morning didn't cause any injuries but burned multiple vehicles and started a pile of tires on fire.

The first call to report the fire in an auto salvage yard on Amarillo Boulevard west of Loop 335 came in about 9:30 this morning, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD Capt. David Kouba said the cause of the fire that is 90 percent contained is unknown. The department expects to be on the scene for several more hours.

Tow trucks and forklifts moved vehicles to aid the fight.

First responders closed the Boulevard to allow them to operate.

The Boulevard is now open to drivers.

