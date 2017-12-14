Bell Street Bridge, main lanes on I-40 to close Saturday

Drivers will need to plan accordingly as TxDOT will close the Bell Street Bridge and some lanes on I-40 this weekend.

Starting at 5:00 Saturday morning, the bridge will be closed in both directions while construction crews pour the east turnaround bridge deck.

The main lanes on I-40 will also close to ensure the safety of construction workers and drivers at 6:00 Saturday morning.

Traffic on the highway will be moved to the frontage roads and cross through the Bell Street intersection before reentering the highway.

All roads are expected to be open by mid-afternoon the same day.

TxDOT officials say the project is scheduled to be complete in May of 2018.

