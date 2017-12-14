Body found in burning vehicle west of Portales

A body has been found in a burning vehicle west of Portales.

Around 7:30 Tuesday evening, The Portales Fire Department and the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a vehicle on fire.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker said officials notified deputies that a body was inside the car after extinguishing the fire.

Officials say they have not determined if the incident was foul play, but they are investigating the fire.

No further information is available at this time.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.