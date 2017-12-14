Body found in burning vehicle west of Portales

You can help give people in our area a Christmas dinner by donating a frozen ham or turkey.
You can help give people in our area a Christmas dinner by donating a frozen ham or turkey.
Amarillo Fire and Amarillo Police Departments are working on a fire in the area of 7300 Amarillo Boulevard East.
Amarillo Fire and Amarillo Police Departments are working on a fire in the area of 7300 Amarillo Boulevard East.
Drivers will need to plan accordingly as TxDOT will close the Bell Street Bridge and some lanes on I-40 this weekend.
Drivers will need to plan accordingly as TxDOT will close the Bell Street Bridge and some lanes on I-40 this weekend.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Dec. 14
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Dec. 14
Vietnam Veteran Steve Gordon hasn't heard the sound of a 44-Magnum in over 15 years, until today.
Vietnam Veteran Steve Gordon hasn't heard the sound of a 44-Magnum in over 15 years, until today.