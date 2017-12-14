Thursday's Weather: Colder day with high temps in the mid 40s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Dec. 14

Meteorologist Cameron Venable



Thursday is looking much colder with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect gradual clearing, light winds, and lows in the 20s.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.