Thursday's Weather: Colder day with high temps in the mid 40s

Thursday's Weather: Colder day with high temps in the mid 40s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Dec. 14
Meteorologist Cameron Venable
 

Thursday is looking much colder with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect gradual clearing, light winds, and lows in the 20s. 

