Here are your shipping deadlines for on-time Christmas arrival

The holiday season isn't only a busy time for mall Santas and Christmas tree vendors, but it's slamming postal services with more work than ever.

Hundreds of thousands of postal and delivery workers are working nonstop to make sure billions of gifts make it to you and your loved ones before December 25th.

While these numbers go up every year, it's noted across the board that this year's large jump is due to a surge in online shopping.

And when it comes to online shopping, the mentality of a lot of shoppers is "all the time, can't stop won't stop," said Amarillo online shopper Claire Grammer.

Billions of packages are expected to be shipped through all major shipping companies through New Years Day to moms like Grammer.

"I just bought a little pink kitchen it was delivered November 27th," she said. "My 3 year old will like that"

The United States Postal Service alone is expecting to see a 10 percent increase in packages sent this holiday season, bringing the total to an estimated 15 billion pieces of holiday mail.

Most of that is because of the surge in online shopping.

"I think it's definitely easier as well as more effective and just efficient to be able to order online and have it shipped right to your door and not have to mess with traffic," said Grammer. "Not have to mess with going to the store, standing in line and looking for the item you want that might not be there."

But for those shoppers who prefer to wrap their own gifts and ship them to family across the country, there are some deadlines to remember to avoid late delivery or extremely high shipping prices.

If you're shipping through the post office, get your packages there Thursday, December 14th for standard ground delivery.

FedEx gives you an extra day for that same ground service, so get those gifts in by Friday, December 15th.

UPS will give you until Monday, December 15th to get your packages shipped through "3 day select"

Follow these dates and everyone on your Christmas list will have your gifts under the tree on time.

If you haven't quite finished your shopping and need to know the last minute shipping deadlines, here are the deadlines the USPS has set:

Dec. 16 – First Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 – First Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 20 – Hawaii to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail & First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

