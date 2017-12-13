Amarillo High students rescue leftover cuisine

Amarillo High senior Catherine Heinrich and about a dozen of her classmates spend their afternoons and nights rescuing leftover food from nine local restaurants.

All the food they collect is taken to the Salvation Army and on some nights that can be a lot.

"Oh my gosh! Crazy amounts! Last night I think I got over 100 lbs," said Heinrich.

Rescuing Leftover Cuisine is a national organization and the students started up a local branch this past May. Since they started, they have delivered an estimated 16,000 pounds of leftover food to the Salvation Army.

"We walk in and we see the residents of the Salvation Army sitting there and they ask us what we brought tonight," said Heinrich. "We'll tell them we brought potatoes or pasta tonight and they say thank you so much. They are just so grateful and it's inspiring."

The Salvation Army takes the food the students bring in and turns it into meals like goulash. The meal is entirely made up of leftovers and helps save the Salvation Army hundreds of dollars each week.

"Bringing in that food helps us allocate funds elsewhere to maybe help with getting these people back in homes or being able to help people in the community with emergency assistance or rental assistance," said Stephanie Pena with the Salvation Army. "It's important. It's a blessing to see young people wanting to give back to those in need."

Joe Daddy's is one of the restaurants that invites the high schoolers into their kitchen each night.

"I think they're doing a great job for the community and I think more restaurants should get involved in this," said Joe Daddy's Assistant Manager Jeff Prescott. "There's not enough we can do to help out those that need every bit of assistance they can get."

Heinrich said attracting restaurants has been a challenge because some worry about liability.

"There aren't any liabilities involved with this organization, " said Heinrich. "There's an act called the Good Samaritan Act and it basically says if you donate food, especially leftover food, to a charity organization you're not liable for the harm it could cause like food poisoning. So they're not responsible for any of that."

Right now, participating restaurants include Bagel Place, Pizza Planet on Paramount, the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, Public House, Logan’s Roadhouse, Cask & Cork, Paco’s Tacos and the Northwest Texas Hospital System.

The group hopes more restaurants will join their cause so no food is unnecessarily thrown out and they can rescue as many leftovers as possible.

If you would like to get involved with Rescuing Leftover Cuisine email Catherine Heinrich at catherineheinrich@me.com

