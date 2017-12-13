Burger King employee goes viral after helping diabetic customer

An Amarillo Burger King employee who went out of her way to help someone else is inspiring thousands of people worldwide.

Rebecca Boening has diabetes and suffers from a neurological pain disorder.

The retired law enforcement officer was traveling down I-40 last week when all of the sudden, it hit her.

"In no time, just a matter of minutes, I started shaking, and sweating," said Boening. "And when my sugar drops, I can't think."

Her blood sugar was dropping dangerously low.

So, she pulled off at I-40 and Western and went straight to the nearest Burger King.

"I started to order but my mind just wasn't working," said Boening.

That's when Tina Hardy came over the intercom.

"She was slurring her words, and had a shaky voice," said Hardy. "And when she ordered a coke and ice cream and informed me that her blood sugar was low, I knew she needed that ice cream quickly."



"The next thing I know, I look up and this wonderful woman is running down the side of the building in the parking lot towards my car," said Boening. "And I was parked so close to the building, she was practically climbing over my hood. And she squeezed between the building and my car and she handed me a cup of ice cream."

Tina then asked Rebecca to stay in the parking lot until she felt better.

"I asked if she would park across from my window so I could keep an eye on her," said Hardy. "You know sometimes you have to call 911 and get an insulin shot. And if something would've went wrong, at least I would've been able to tell the paramedics why and what happened."

Tina later explained her husband was also diabetic and she knew right away that Rebecca needed help.

Rebecca said she spoke with the manager about the good deed, but didn't feel like it did the situation justice.

"She took a picture of me and I had no idea why," said Hardy. "I thought she just wanted it for a memory."

Little did she know, the post would blow up online.

"A couple days later, a friend of mine in Vernon sent me the post and told me I was famous," said Hardy. "I was shocked."

More than half a million likes and over 225,000 shares later, Tina's good deed was trending on Facebook.

The ladies now hope their social media story will encourage others to give back this holiday season.



"We still can make a huge difference in someone's life just by putting yourself out there a little," said Boening.

"Anybody that feels like doing a good deed or has the opportunity please do," said Hardy. "You don't have to be rewarded for it, but if you feel it in your heart, do it."

Tina is also a mother of three and doesn't have a vehicle and has to catch a ride to work every day.

Rebecca has now decided to start a website to raise funds for her to purchase a car of her own.

If you'd like to join the cause, click here.



