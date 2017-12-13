Combat Veteran fires first gun in over 15 years

Vietnam Veteran Steve Gordon hasn't heard the sound of a 44-Magnum in over 15 years, until today.

"I loved to shoot, and it's been so long," said Gordon. "It's just that I really feel a great deal of pleasure being able to come out here and do some shooting."

What was once a dream is now a reality for Gordon, thanks to the non-profit program Hunting for Soldiers.

"All of his family has passed away and he doesn't have kids," said Hunting with Soldiers supporter Kelly Turnage. "I asked him that day, I said, 'what was your wish be, what would you want to do?' He said that he wanted to shoot two particular weapons. I looked him in the eye and shook his hand .and said come hell or high water I was going to make it happen, and hear we are today."

The sole purpose of Hunting with Soldiers is getting veterans into the great outdoors, giving them the healing from PTSD that only Mother Nature can provide.

All adventures are paid for 100 percent by the program as well as the many sponsors that provide their services for free.

Smith and Sons Armory of Amarillo provided their gun range for Gordon.

