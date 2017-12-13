The real 'grinches': Coming to a porch near you

Many holiday shoppers have opted out of long lines in malls and clicked in to online shopping, placing more package 'grinches' on the prowl than ever before.

"We refer to these thieves as 'package pirates' because they're pulling up, they're grabbing the gifts real quick or the packages real quick, and just driving off, getting out of town," said Cpl. Jeb Hilton of the Amarillo Police Department.

As the postal service expects 15 billion deliveries of holiday mail, social media has helped make residents aware of these thefts and inspired a new local business.



"'They deliver at the same time and I'm working 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and I can't get there,'" said Tyler Anderson, founder of Middle-Man, an Amarillo delivery service. "So it's just an opportunity to be the middle man. You ship to our address and we wait around for UPS, so we guarantee that we'll be there first time. We deliver it to your front door at your specific time."

A community on the lookout is the best way to safeguard from these thieves.

"In my neighborhood, we have a Facebook page where everyone gets on and says 'hey UPS or FedEx is in the neighborhood. They're delivering packages right now,' kind of let everybody know," said Hilton. "We would definitely urge neighbors to get involved."

Apps like Nextdoor, which houses 175 social media communities in Amarillo, can warn about a package theft in the area.

"Whether that's actually warning a neighbor that it's happened, sharing video footage of a theft in action, or actually asking neighbors to help look out for a package," said Jen Burke, Senior Communications Manager at Nextdoor. "Or asking a neighbor from the right or the left of you to pick up a package while you might not be home."

Law enforcement suggests preventive measures, like shipping to your workplace or holding the delivery at the service carrier, can help stop a grinch from stealing Christmas.

