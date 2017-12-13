Crews battling 2 fires in Armstrong County

Armstrong County fire crews are on the scene of two fires in the area.

According to the Armstrong County Sheriff's Office, the first fire is a cotton module on fire at Highway 1151 and County Road 11.

Crews have also just arrived to the scene of a grassfire on County Road 18 and Echo Road.

Officials say no structures are threatened at this time.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.