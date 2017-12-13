Tascosa High School assistant principal recognized with state award

An assistant principal from Amarillo has been recognized by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.

Drew Daniel of Tascosa High School has been named the state's Assistant Principal of the Year.

Amarillo Independent School District Chief Leadership and Support Officer David Bishop describes Daniel as a strong advocate for students and a role model for students to become thinkers, communicators, collaborators and contributors.

Daniel has been the assistant principal for 11 years with six of those at Tascosa.

