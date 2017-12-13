New police chief coming to Amarillo College

A new chief will be overseeing public safety at Amarillo College soon as their first woman police chief.

Stephanie Birkenfeld has 11 years of experience in law enforcement, including at Amarillo College and the Potter County Sheriff's Office.

Her other strong ties to Amarillo College include two associate degrees from the school, as well as graduating from the Amarillo College law enforcement academy.

"I know that she will take us to yet another level of law enforcement success," said Vice President of Employee and Organizational Development Lyndy Forrester.

Steve Chance, the current police chief, is retiring at the end of the year.

Birkenfeld will take over on January 1.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.