Chick-Fil-A stepping up to help Angel Tree

While the Salvation Army is still looking to make sure no children are forgotten this Christmas, Chick-Fil-A is stepping up to help.

The Angel Tree closes on Sunday, Dec. 17, and over 600 angels still have not been returned.

This Thursday, Dec. 14, the Chick-Fil-A cow will be at the Westgate Mall Angel Tree handing out free gift cards to those returning an angel.

You can stop by from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and receive your gift card while returning your angel.

You can donate to the Salvation Army here. or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

