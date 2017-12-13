Chick-Fil-A stepping up to help Angel Tree - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Chick-Fil-A stepping up to help Angel Tree

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: RNN / KFDA Source: RNN / KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

While the Salvation Army is still looking to make sure no children are forgotten this Christmas, Chick-Fil-A is stepping up to help. 

The Angel Tree closes on Sunday, Dec. 17, and over 600 angels still have not been returned.

This Thursday, Dec. 14, the Chick-Fil-A cow will be at the Westgate Mall Angel Tree handing out free gift cards to those returning an angel. 

You can stop by from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and receive your gift card while returning your angel.

You can donate to the Salvation Army here. or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY. 

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly