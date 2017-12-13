Chick-Fil-A stepping up to help Angel Tree

Vietnam Veteran Steve Gordon hasn't heard the sound of a 44-Magnum in over 15 years, until today.
Many holiday shoppers have opted out of long lines in malls and clicked in to online shopping, placing more package 'grinches' on the prowl than ever before.
Armstrong County fire crews are on the scene of two fires in the area.
An assistant principal from Amarillo has been recognized by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.
A new chief will be overseeing public safety at Amarillo College soon as their first woman police chief.
