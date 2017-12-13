Victory Church hosting annual Christmas presentation

Victory Church will host their annual Christmas presentation this weekend.

The event is a multimedia Christmas presentation that features pop, classic rock and hip hop music.

There will be a cutting edge light show, videos, dance and the telling of the Christmas story like never before.

Admission is fee, and the public is welcome.

The show will run Thursday through Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.