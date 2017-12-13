1 person arrested for drunk driving after colliding with train

One person is behind bars after colliding with a train yesterday evening.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, a BNSF train collided with a silver Kia around 7:30 p.m. behind the Stripes convenience store in Texico.

The driver was booked into the Curry County Detention Center for drunken driving, according to the Texico Police Chief.

The scene was cleared by 8:45 p.m., and no one was injured in this incident.

