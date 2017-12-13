Dream On Me recalls children's mattresses over potential fire risk

A new recall by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is alerting parents about a potential fire risk that could be lurking inside your child's bedroom.

Recently, the bay product company Dream On Me discovered that certain models of their popular children's mattresses did not meet mandatory federal flammability standards.

Failing the standard posed a significant fire risk for users.

Dream On Me is known for making baby and family friendly products like high chairs, strollers and children's cribs and beds.

The CPSC said the affected products are spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds.

Certain models of beds can be dangerous because of failing the mandatory standard.

The recall focuses on numerous models that were sold in a variety of colors and prints

Those models include: the Évolur & Deluxe Mattresses, the Visco-Pedic innerspring mattress, and the Convoluted Orthopedic Innerspring.

In order to see whether a particular mattress you own may be affected, the manufacturer recommends to check the identification tag.

Both the model number and date of manufacture is printed on the tag and is attached on the top center of the mattress.

All affected beds were manufactured between January of 2016 and December of 2016.

Consumers could purchase Dream On Me products from large retail stores like Kohls, Toys R' Us and Walmart. The mattresses were also available online on Amazon.com and at Wayfair.com.

In order to fix the problem and ensure the safety of children using it, the company is offering free mattress covers.The covers help bring the mattress into compliance with federal standards.

For a list of mattress currently under recall, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website here.

If you have one of these beds and are affected contact Dream On Me here, and request to receive the free cover.

