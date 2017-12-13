1 arrested in Moore St. homicide, 2 suspects still at large

One person has been arrested in connection to the homicide that happened Sunday morning.

Amarillo police have arrested 22-year-old Anna Marie Jewell Powers.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for murder.

Sunday, December 10 officers were called to the 800 block of Moore St. for reported shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a single victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim, Joshua Daniels, 23, was transported to a local hospital where he later died of the wound.

Police are still looking for the other two suspects in this case.

Christopher Blake Yost, 27, is 5-foot-10, 199 pound, with a bald head and blue eyes.

Kyle Matthew Monnet, 30, is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Both are wanted out of Potter County for murder.



The APD Special Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information on these two suspects to call them at 378-9468. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or online.

