Wednesday's Weather: High temps in the mid 60s, cold front on the way

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 13

Meteorologist Cameron Venable

Wednesday is looking about the same with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the North 15-25 with gusts over 30mph possible.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies, light winds and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We are tracking a strong cold front for Thursday, expect highs in the 40s, mostly cloudy skies, and a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries.

