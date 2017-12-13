Amarillo updates, eases public health ordinances for food establishments

More food trucks and dog-friendly restaurants could be surfacing in Amarillo thanks to an update in the city's public health code.

The city's environmental health codes as they relate to restaurants and food establishments haven't been updated in about 17 years.

A comprehensive change to the city ordinance promises to offer more opportunities for up and coming restaurants, like food trucks.

Gerardo Ruiz has run the El Gallo Giro taco truck at Grand and Amarillo Boulevard for about three years.

While his business has passed its health inspection without any demerits, he said city regulations are tough on the food truck business.

"[There are] a couple that have closed because they couldn't make all the requirements," said Ruiz.

After a year and a half of amending the city's ordinance relating to food establishments, food trucks and other restaurants are facing more relaxed guidelines.

"If you think about language that's 17 years old it doesn't really apply to modern industry practices, and so those can be constraining" said Shaun May, Director of the Environmental Health Department. "I think what we did by updating that was we paved the way for new modern and innovative practices."

The city will also move from a demerit system that focuses on the negatives, to a point system that rewards the positives of any business during its health inspections.

Plus they'll ease up on regulations for things like charitable food donations and dogs on restaurant patios.

But with these changes, the environmental health department still expects everyone to stay up to code.

"Standards that were for fixed food establishments, we're creating those same similar standards for the food trucks," said May. "The level of the types of equipment and the types of materials that the food truck is built out of, we're raising the standards, too."

This is something Ruiz and other restaurant owners understand and agree with.

"Everything needs to be clean, you need to have everything in its place," said Ruiz. "Have the proper refrigeration...You don't want anyone getting sick if the food is not cooked or not stored the proper way. So we definitely need those things to be applied all the time."

Food trucks not yet up to the new standard have been given two years to update their facilities.

These ordinance changes were adopted unanimously by the Amarillo City Council Tuesday evening, and May said they have the full support of the Amarillo Restaurant Board.

