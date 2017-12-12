Dentist "filling" a business need

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics sees about 30,000 patients annually at their locations in Amarillo.

They hope their new facility, which is across the street from their current practice, will allow them to help more smiles in the community.

"It's in a center called Wolflin Domain Center," said lead doctor, Shane Moore. "There are multiple tenants in the center and Amarillo Pediatrics Dentistry and Orthodontics is going to have a new home over there, where we have enough space to provide people with the layout they need."

Three floors of the building will house those working on their smile.

"You have the pediatric dental clinic, you have the orthodontic clinic. We have a surgery center that involves a lot of different surgeons in town that are going to be putting in their methods for operating rooms and recovery care," said Moore.

While the practice says their main focus is on teeth, the building sports a view of all of Wolflin and downtown Amarillo.

"We have a third floor balcony, that has several thousand square foot of cover patio and an interior square footage space," said Moore. "We think we'll have possibly a known restaurant up there that has an ability to do venues, to do events."

The lawn on the ground floor will host food trucks and other family-friendly activities.

"The kids can jump around and pose, some design statues for pictures, photo-ops. It's going to be hopefully a really community involving exciting gathering place," said Moore.

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics said they're hoping the new facility will be ready to go in May of 2018.

