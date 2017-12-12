Firefighters on scene of Potter County structure fire

Local firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Potter County.

Around 8:40 p.m., officials were called to the 3000 block of Raef Rd.

Officials ask all residents to please avoid the area while they work to contain the blaze.

Details are limited at this time, but we have a crew on scene and will update the story with information as it is made readily available.

