Wyndham Garden hotel files for bankruptcy, former employees still not paid

It has been almost three months since the Wyndham Garden Hotel, formerly known as the Ambassador Hotel, closed their doors to the public and their employees.

Last week, the hotel's ownership filed for bankruptcy, leaving former employees asking when will they receive their last paycheck.

"They've been saying today, tomorrow, next week, you guys are going to get paid," said Cris Doraji, former Wyndham employee."Every two or three weeks they keeping saying Friday, Friday, and nothing."

For Doraji, his job at the hotel was a second income, but the for some of his former colleagues, it was their only source of income.

"As far as other employees, I know some of them got their apartments taken away, some of them got their cars repossessed because they can't pay for it, electricity turned off, internet and things like that," said Doraji.

The hotel's ownership filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, with the goal being to reorganize and keep the business alive and pay off their creditors over time.

"I blew through my entire college fund for the semester to pay my bills. Quite frankly, I owe Amarillo College about $1,000, and to tell you the truth Ralph, I don't have a clue on how I'm going to pay it," said Hudson Roberson, a former employee of the hotel. "I don't have a clue. I hope Jesus comes, and he's like here dude, here's somebody that's going to bless you with a thousand dollars, so you can pay off your college."

Employees say they feel left out of the loop of what's actually going on behind closed doors.

"I just wish I would have been told the truth from the beginning. I would have respected people a lot more of they would have told me the truth," said Roberson. "If they would have been straight up with me and said 'look here's what's really going on.' Even after the doors have closed, I am still being lied to by people, and that hurts."

Some of the hotel's former employees have set up meetings with local lawyers to see what they can do to receive compensation for their work.

