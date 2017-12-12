Downtown parking garage: Is it being used?

Current usage of the parking garage downtown is at 20 percent to date.

City of Amarillo Facilities Manager Jerry Danforth says this is on track with the city's projections.

"The garage had to be built before everything else could be built. This is the one component to be built first, even though the utilization won't be up high at first, you can't have retail, you can't have MPEV without having parking first," said Danforth. "So the parking garage had to be built first, and then as those things develop, the parking garage will start to develop a lot more traffic."

Potter County wants to make sure they're getting their bang for their buck when it comes to the downtown parking garage.

"Our primary goal around that is to make sure that we have parking available for those who are doing business in the county," said Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia. "We represent the tax-payers and we represent our constituents, so we want to make sure that people have a place to park when they come to the county and do business with us. So we primarily use that parking garage for employee parking."

Under the current contract, Potter County is paying over $1 million for 150 spots in the parking garage for the next 25 years.

"One thing that I think is really important for people to know in the community is the Commissioner's Court is really just the governing body," said Murguia. "So we can make these strategic moves and these capital investments, but we rely quite a bit on our other elected officials."

The county plans to discuss the issue at their next Commissioner's court meeting, which is scheduled for the end of this month.

