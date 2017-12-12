1 person arrested for Best Buy robbery

A comprehensive change to the city ordinance promises to offer more opportunities for up and coming restaurants, like food trucks.
Local firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Potter County.
It has been almost three months since the Wyndham Garden Hotel, formerly known as the Ambassador Hotel, closed their doors to the public and their employees.
Current usage of the parking garage downtown is at 20 percent to date.
Officials are currently executing a search warrant at the 3800 block of 6th Street.
