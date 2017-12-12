1 person arrested for Best Buy robbery

One person is in police custody in connection with one armed robbery and another attempted armed robbery.

On Oct. 30, Amarillo Police Department officers were sent to a shots fired call at the 1600 block of North Apache. When officers arrived on the scene, a witness was detaining a suspect at gunpoint.

Police say 19-year-old Raul Holguin had tried to rob one of the three people that were in the car with him. He pointed a gun at a woman, and extended the gun out of the car's window, firing one shot in the air.

Holguin was arrested, and police say they found meth in the car and his pocket, as well as a 9mm handgun and an expended cartridge casing in the car.

Investigators then found evidence that he was a suspect in a robbery at Best Buy.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for the robbery on North Apache and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

On Dec. 7, charges were filed for the Best Buy robbery.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.