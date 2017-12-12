Oklahoma man sentenced for 2015 high speed pursuit

An Oklahoma man will spend 30 years in prison after he was sentenced yesterday for numerous felony offenses that occurred during a high speed pursuit involving an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.

In December of 2015, Marcus Ray Smith of Durant was eluding troopers in Bryan County, driving at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour.

When trooper David McCutcheon used his vehicle to try to prevent Smith from entering city limits, both cars left the roadway and crashed into a tree line and fence.

Trooper McCutcheon is still recovering from the injuries he received nearly two years ago.

