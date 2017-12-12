2 arrested after traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen car and drug bust

Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop in Dimmitt led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and a drug bust.

Around 2:00 this morning, officers of the Dimmitt Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Northeast 7th.

Officials say the car had been reported stolen, so they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle where they found narcotics.

A man was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Both were booked into the Castro County Jail.

