Texas County officials searching for armed and dangerous fugitive

Texas County officials are searching for a fugitive they say may be armed and dangerous.

Nathan "Nick" Devaughan Metcalf, 25, is wanted by Texas County officials.

Metcalf is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say he has several tattoos, including "Thug" on his left arm, "R.I.P" on his right arm, and "Evil" with a gun on his left calf.

If you have any information on where he may be, call (580) 334-6982.

Do not approach him as he may be armed.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $500.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.