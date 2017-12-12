Volunteers needed to help make sure children in Borger have food this Christmas

Volunteers are needed this evening to help make sure children in Borger don't go hungry on Christmas break.

Snack Pak 4 Kids in Borger is asking for volunteers to meet at the administration building at 6:00 this evening.

Volunteers will pack sacks for kids in the area who may not have food this Christmas break.

You can find more information on Snack Pak 4 Kids here.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.