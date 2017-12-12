Tuesday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the mid 60s, with elevated fire danger

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Dec. 12

Meteorologist Cameron Venable

Tuesday is shaping up to be another mild day with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light West winds.

Looking towards tonight's forecast, we can expect clear skies, light winds, and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Fire Danger will be elevated each day and start to increase in threat by late week.

