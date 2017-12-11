AFD to begin prescribed burns in Amarillo city limits

To try and prevent wildfires in our area, Amarillo firefighters are going through training now to perform prescribed burns within Amarillo's city limits.

With a couple wet years, the city has experienced more grass fires than usually around Amarillo's perimeter.

The Amarillo Fire Department said it is very easy for those flames to cross the line and start threatening homes, like the Hastings Complex Fire did last Friday.

That's why AFD has been training firefighters for over a year to start performing prescribed burns inside the city lines.

"We don't want to rush into anything, we want to make certain that we're well trained and know what we're doing before we jump into this with both feet," said Capt. Larry Davis with AFD.

The department has all its permits and ordinances in place to start this process, and is working with several other agencies to perform successful burns in the city.

"What we're doing is we're taking away potential fuel for wildfires that we have no control of," said Davis. "Basically we're going out and we're controlling the fire instead of letting the fire come in and go uncontrolled through all this area."

Prescribed burns don't just help stop fires in large grassy areas.

There are brush and open fields in the city limits, and fire personnel are working now to identify where those high risk areas are.

Davis said getting rid of this brush in a safe and controlled way will stop it from catching fire spontaneously and threatening people and structures in the city.

"We want to take a proactive approach to minimizing the damage from wildfires," he said.

If the weather conditions are right, the fire department will perform its first prescribed burns on a yet-to-be-chosen large portion of city owned land toward the end of January.

Several area departments will be in attendance, and AFD will send out plenty of notice to residents.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.