Investigators searching for possible witness in Thomas Brown disappearance

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Dec. 12
To try and prevent wildfires in our area, Amarillo firefighters are going through training now to perform prescribed burns within Amarillo's city limits.
In less than a month, River Road Independent School District will be adding corporal punishment or SWATS to their list of appropriate disciplinary measures for various office referrals.
The City of Borger will conduct a prescribed burn tomorrow morning.
