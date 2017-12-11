Investigators searching for possible witness in Thomas Brown disappearance

Private investigators are hoping to speak with more people who may have been downtown the night Thomas Brown disappeared from Canadian.

Klein Investigations is now looking for a dark brown F-250 and its white male driver.

The posted the Facebook post below on Monday evening asking the public for tips.

Investigators believe this person may be a witness in Thomas' disappearance.

The now 19-year-old Canadian resident vanished the night before Thanksgiving in 2016 after spending the evening with friends.

If you have any information that could aid in solving this case, email your tips to carolinegear@gt.twcbc.com.

