Together We Can 2017 provides meals to those in need

Thanks to you, we were able to provide meals to those in our area who suffer from hunger.

The Together We Can 2017 food drive raised $198,986 and 92,984 pounds of food.

This will provide 1,072,417 meals, reaching 95 percent of our goal.

In 2016, the food drive provided 774,307 meals, so this year there was a 39 percent increase in meals provided.

This could not have been done without your help!

As always, you can donate to the High Plains Food Bank here.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.