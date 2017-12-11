Together We Can 2017 provides meals to those in need

In less than a month, River Road Independent School District will be adding corporal punishment or SWATS to their list of appropriate disciplinary measures for various office referrals.
The City of Borger will conduct a prescribed burn tomorrow morning.
Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to the high fire hazard brought by the dry air.
Thanks to you, we were able to provide meals to those in our area who suffer from hunger.
The Canyon Police Department is alerting the public to an email scam circulating the area.
