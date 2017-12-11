Canyon police alerting public to death threat scam

The Canyon Police Department is alerting the public to an email scam circulating the area.

Officials say the writer of the email tells the victim to pay 0.4 Bitcoins, or else they will be killed.

Official say the email is most likely sent from a foreign country.

If you receive this email, do not click on any links or respond in any way.

It is best to block the sender.

