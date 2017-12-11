Canyon police alerting public to death threat scam - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Canyon police alerting public to death threat scam

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

The Canyon Police Department is alerting the public to an email scam circulating the area. 

Officials say the writer of the email tells the victim to pay 0.4 Bitcoins, or else they will be killed.

Official say the email is most likely sent from a foreign country.

If you receive this email, do not click on any links or respond in any way.

It is best to block the sender. 

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly