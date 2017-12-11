City of Borger conducting prescribed burn Tuesday - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

City of Borger conducting prescribed burn Tuesday

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SOURCE: City of Borger
BORGER, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Borger will conduct a prescribed burn tomorrow morning. 

The burn will be along the southern side of the Bunavista area towards Milner Road.

There will be a briefing at the Borger Fire Station at 9:30 a.m., and the fire will start shortly after. 

The acreage of the prescribed burn is 191 acres, but officials say the burn may not be completed tomorrow.

The Borger, Crutch Ranch, Fritch, Hutchinson, Pampa and Amarillo Fire Departments will be available for the burn.

