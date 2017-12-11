City of Borger conducting prescribed burn Tuesday

The City of Borger will conduct a prescribed burn tomorrow morning.

The burn will be along the southern side of the Bunavista area towards Milner Road.

There will be a briefing at the Borger Fire Station at 9:30 a.m., and the fire will start shortly after.

The acreage of the prescribed burn is 191 acres, but officials say the burn may not be completed tomorrow.

The Borger, Crutch Ranch, Fritch, Hutchinson, Pampa and Amarillo Fire Departments will be available for the burn.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.