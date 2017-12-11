Corporal punishment reintroduced at River Road ISD

In less than a month, River Road Independent School District will be adding corporal punishment or SWATS to their list of appropriate disciplinary measures for various office referrals.

"For the past two or three years, we've had a rise in requests from parents. When I was a principal at one of the campuses, I would repeatedly have parents request can we just administer corporal punishment, as they would call it SWATS, to a child for a low-level type of offense," said River Road ISD Superintendent Richard Kelley. "At that time, our district policy prohibited the use of corporal punishment. The school board, along with the administrative team, engaged in conversations, and it was determined that we probably needed to look at reintroducing corporal punishment."

Corporal punishment will only be considered if the student has a signed parent/guardian consent form on file.

"Kids respond differently to different disciplinary measures. Some kids will respond well to using corporal punishment as a consequence, and some kids won't," said Kelley. "Some kids respond better to timeout, some kids don't. It's just one more tool that administrators and parents have that can be utilized for that specific child. It's not a one size fits all. It's based on an independent and individual discussion that a principal has with a child's parent," said Kelley.

A parent or guardian may revoke permission to use corporal punishment at any time during the school year by submitting a signed statement to the principal.

"Some students would benefit more from an immediate action versus a suspension, or a timeout, or even a detention after school," said River Road ISD School Board President Glenn Perky. "And some of our parents don't have available transportation if the student has to stay after school, and so it gives them even another option as parents."

Corporal punishment will be implemented as of January 9, 2018.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.