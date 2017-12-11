Area counties implementing burn bans due to high fire hazard

Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to the high fire hazard brought by the dry air.

Counties currently under a burn ban include:

Hall County

Swisher County

Wheeler County

Carson County

Donley County

Armstrong County

Hutchinson County

Oldham County

Roberts County

Moore County

Potter County

Randall County

Deaf Smith County

Parmer County

Texas County

Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.

You can check here to see if your county is under a burn ban . This link is updated daily.

