Area counties implementing burn bans due to high fire hazard

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to the high fire hazard brought by the dry air.

Counties currently under a burn ban include: 

  • Hall County
  • Swisher County
  • Wheeler County
  • Carson County
  • Donley County
  • Armstrong County
  • Hutchinson County
  • Oldham County
  • Roberts County
  • Moore County
  • Potter County
  • Randall County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Parmer County 
  • Texas County

Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger. 

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here

You can check here to see if your county is under a burn ban. This link is updated daily.

