Amarillo Police Officer's Association giving to area foster children

Several area counties are implementing burn bans due to the high fire hazard brought by the dry air.
The Highland Park Independent School District has issued a statement regarding a teacher who may have been involved in an improper relationship with a district student.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 11
As you prepare for a new work week, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you a delay.
The Amarillo Special Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning homicide in North Amarillo.
