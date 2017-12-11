Amarillo Police Officer's Association giving to area foster children

The Amarillo Police Officer's Association is helping give children in foster care a special Christmas this year.

The association will present a $1,000 donation to Amarillo Area CASA this afternoon.

This donation will go towards purchasing gifts for children in foster care.

"We support the mission of CASA and want to provide Christmas presents to as many children as possible," said President of the Amarillo Police Officer's Association Norm Fisher.

CASA is a non-profit organization that helps abused and neglected children in the Panhandle as they go through the foster care system.

This year, CASA has 231 children in need of Christmas gifts.

