Christmas gift shop allowing veterans to purchase gifts for loved ones

The American Legion Auxiliary is working to help those at the VA get Christmas gifts for their loved ones.

They are setting up a Christmas gift shop for residents of the Thomas E Creek VA Medical Center this morning.

The shop will allow residents to shop for free.

Last year, the group was able to provide 180 veterans with gifts to give others.

The event is in the Community Living Center recreation room at the VA.

